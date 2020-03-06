South Africa: On the Road With Tannie Maria, Gun-Toting Zaba, and Padkos. Lots of Padkos

analysis

If you saw Tannie Maria at the Spar shopping for flour, eggs and castor sugar, you wouldn't guess at the escapades she gets herself into. Or that in her ordinary life she writes an agony aunt column for the Klein Karoo Gazette. And that's just her ordinary life. Never mind when she has to flee for her life.

I feel as though I know Tannie Maria. A bit plump, quite cuddly. Given to blushing. Not very fast on her feet until she has to be. The unlikeliest of action heroes. If an action hero is an aunty shuffling very fast down the main street of the dorpie in her red veldskoene in pursuit of a bad guy. Or slashing the tyres of some up-to-no-good foreigners at the top of the Swartberg Pass.

The more I get to know about Tannie Maria, the more I wish I could invite her around for a braai or a potjie in the backyard. With her red veldskoene on. She must have endless stories about the people she's helped through her work in Ladismith, the Klein Karoo town where she lives. Where there's always something going on, even if you wouldn't notice anything odd when...