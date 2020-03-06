South Africa: Two Hawks Members Die in Shootout With Cash-in-Transit Robbers

Two members of the Hawks died in a gun battle with alleged cash-in-transit robbers in the North West province on Thursday.

On Friday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi announced the "momentous loss with the death of two members in a confrontation with an armed group of cash in transit robbers".

Mulaudzi said three alleged gang members were shot dead and four others arrested during the gun battle.

"The hunt for the remaining suspects has been intensified and the national commissioner has ordered all police tracing teams to not leave a stone unturned to bring these murderous perpetrators to justice."

Mulaudzi said on Thursday that Special Task Force members engaged suspects around Mahikeng who were in three vehicles.

"The armed gang had shot and forced a cash security van off the road. The suspects were confronted as they blew open the van. The suspects retaliated and took off in different directions. In their attempt to escape, two of the vehicles faced off with members of the Technical Operations Management Section (TOMS).

"During the shootout, Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobler, 44, was fatally shot."

The suspects managed to flee, and a manhunt ensued.

"Later in the day, one suspect was tracked and arrested at a Johannesburg hospital. Immediately thereafter a follow-up operation was launched in Coligny, where the wanted suspects were confronted at a filling station by TOMS members.

"The suspects retaliated with AK47 rifles, fatally wounding Detective Sergeant Wynand Herbst, 42.

"Three suspects were fatally wounded and two seriously injured during the gun battle. Later in the evening, a further two suspects were traced to Ventersdorp; however, they managed to escape."

According to Mulaudzi, three AK47 rifles, two 9mm pistols, a bakkie and a minibus have been seized.

National Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, expressed his sincere condolences to the "families, friends and colleagues of our beloved members".

"We shall hunt the members of that organised criminal group that attacked the cash-in-transit vehicle and caused the death of our members," said Lebeya.

"We have recently assembled a bigger team, under an experienced brigadier, to deal with these matters. Those who have information should provide [some] to the investigators or the police in general."

National police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has applauded the team for its successful implementation of the 72-hour activation plan.

"I am satisfied with the speedy response by our members to the brazen robbery and subsequent killing of our colleagues. The search for more suspects is continuing and I have urged our policemen and women to relentlessly continue searching for the remaining suspects, while maintaining their own safety," said Sitole.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of the two deceased members.

"The apprehension of the five suspects, with three fatally shot and two injured, can only bring cold comfort to those who lived and worked with the slain members. We are, however, hoping that it will bring some kind of closure to the bereaved families," Cele said.

Cele also commended the rapid response by members of the Hawks and the Special Task Force and urged the tracing and investigating teams to leave no stone unturned in their effort to find the remaining suspects.

Source: News24