South Africa: Minors Arrested for Breaking Into School in Keimoes

6 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Keimoes SAPS are investigating a case of house breaking and theft after a primary school was ransacked of 2 Laptops and 20 Tablets in Keimoes, recently. The police followed up on information and Sgt Gerhard Gewers and Cst Andre Smith re-acted speedily.

Police found that the suspects gained entrance through a window at the Vyebos Eiland Primary School. Upon further investigation the suspects were found in abandoned house in Keimoes, with the stolen goods. The children are aged 10, 11 and 15 years old, respectively and are currently undergoing assessments with the probation officer, in the care of their parents. The value of the recovered goods is estimated at about R91 000 and were handed back to the school by the SAPS.

The Station Commander for Keimoes SAPS, Lt Col Barnie Visagie lauded the SAPS members for their swift response and thanked the community for their assistance in this regard. Investigation continues.

