Liberia: Medical Mission Rollup Sleeves to Provide Free Healthcare to Underserved Communities

Monrovia — For the next two weeks, more than 25 health practitioners from abroad would be providing free treatment at several hospitals and clinics in five of Liberia's 15 counties.

They are part of a not-for-profit organization called the Liberia Medical Mission. Liberia Medical Mission is a team of professionals based around the world, supporting Liberia and West African countries with medical supplies, education, and as well as giving aid.

Since their last mission in 2018, this year marks the health team's fifth mission to some of Liberia's underserved communities.

This time, they have brought in the country a forty-feet container full of medical supplies worth about US$2.1 million - ranging from drugs to medical equipment.

The medical practitioner, most of them, first time visiting Liberia expressed their desire of working with the Liberian citizenries which they described as 'hospitality' people.

The health practitioners will be providing free health services in mental health, eye surgery, and other health-related issues.

Joseph Sackor is the Chairman of the team. Sackor told a team of journalist Sunday at the Embassy Suite Hotel where the team is being hosted for the two weeks that for the first time his health team will be working with an organization from the United Nation, that is the International Organization of Migration (IOM).

The IOM recently came out with a program called the Diaspora Engagement Project. This program encourages professionals in the diaspora to come back to the country and contribute their professional skills.

This initiative of the IOM, Chairman Sackor says will encourage professionals in the United States and other parts of the world to come and help their country Liberia.

"We are a non-for profit organization, we are self-funded. We love our country and that is why we want to give back," Sackor said.

The Chairman of the Liberia Medical Mission says his institution is squarely depending on the supports from- both international and national donors.

"We have to skip one year to coverup some of the expenses we are carrying on this year. People had to close their practices and come to Liberia to contribute.

He also disclosed some of the success stories of the Liberia Medical Mission's previous missions to Liberia.

"A lady that has not seen her grandchildren for 15 was fortunate to have benefited from the mission last year, she has received her sight through eye surgery," Sackor said.

The Chairman of the Liberia Medical Mission said they would love to carry out their free healthcare service in all of the 15 countries but are unable due to the bad road network in some parts of the country especially the Southeastern parts.

"The reason why we are not going to some of the rural areas is the bad road network. We have only a 32-seater bus. And so, how many days will it take us to go to Grand Gedeh County. Our plan was to touch those far to reach counties because we find out that these are the people who when the road is cut-off they are unable to come to town and drugs," he said.

"But what we will be doing is that we will appeal to the UNHCR to provide a free truck to supple those counties that we will not be going to. That will not be on the cost of the government."