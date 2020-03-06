Liberia: No Bribery for Recruitment Into AFL

Authorities at the Ministry of National Defense say their attention has been drawn to reports of individuals soliciting funds from people wanting to join the Armed Forces of Liberia.

The Ministry said in a statement issued Thursday March 5, that it is concerned about such report and wishes to inform the public that it has not begun the process of recruitment into the Armed Forces of Liberia.

It warns the general public to be aware that its recruitment process does not require payment of money from would-be applicants. The ministry added that anyone paying money to individuals or group of individuals in the name of recruitment into the Liberian army will be doing so at his or her own risk.

The recruitment of new personnel into the Armed Forces of Liberia is a vigorous and rigorous process usually conducted nationwide, and will be made public when the process begins.

The Ministry further warned individuals involved in such unscrupulous act to desist as it will not hesitate to take legal action against those carrying on such act, while asking the public to report individuals or group of individuals who are engaged in such act to the Liberian National Police, Ministry of National Defense, or the Armed Forces of Liberia.