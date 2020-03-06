Liberia: Children Forum Wants Police Speedily Investigate Officer Robert

The Liberian National Children's Representative Forum is calling on the Government of Liberia through the Liberia National Police (LNP) to speedily investigate officer Harrison S. Roberts of the Zone 9 Police Depot for allegedly raping a 16 - year - old girl.

According to a release issued in Monrovia Thursday, 5 March, the group alleges that from its investigation, the incident occurred in the Rehab, Jacob Town Community in Paynesville.

The release signed by the group's National Secretary Abraham Gayah says the Children Forum believes that the sole responsibility of the law enforcement officer is to protect life and property, but not to be accused of sexually abusing a child and disrespecting the laws and policy that are geared towards the protection of children in Liberia.

The group is at the same time calling on the police and the Court not to compromise the case.

Gayah continues that as an institution fighting for human rights, specifically children in Liberia, the Children's Forum has realized that Liberian children do not have access to their rights and they are not protected.

As a result, the group continues, the children of Liberia have discovered that violence against them continues to exit and affect them throughout the length and breadth of Liberia and it's increasing on a daily basis with no effort to minimize it.

The Liberian National Children Representative Forum came into existence as a result of an Act established by the Legislature nine years ago. This Act seeks for children's protection, children's education, children's health, children's survival, growth and development, and forbids violence against them.By Bridgett Milton