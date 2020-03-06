Sudan: 100 Darfuri Join Peace Talks in Juba

Juba — A delegation of 100 Darfuri travelled to Juba, capital of South Sudan, on Thursday where they will join the peace negotiations on Sudan's conflict-torn western region for a period of three days.

The delegation will present their vision on peace issues in Darfur, related to the return of displaced people to their area of origin, issues of land ownership and hawakeer (lands traditionally used by tribal communities), transitional justice, and security issues, Najat Suliman, member of the Darfur track negotiation team, said in a press statement yesterday.

She said that 50 members of the delegation represent the displaced in Darfur. The 50 others are native administration leaders, professionals, farmers, and herders.

A joint government- Darfur track committee visited a number of camps for the displaced and attended a series of native administration meetings to monitor the gender balance of the delegation.

Mohamed El Taayshi, Member of the Sovereign Council and Spokesman for the government negotiation delegation said that the Darfuri stakeholders' meetings will start today and will continue for a period of three days.

On December 19, the Sudanese government delegation and the rebels' Darfur track team agreed to invite representatives of the millions of displaced people in Darfur to take part in the peace negotiations.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.