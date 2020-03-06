Sudan: Human Rights Activist, Businessman Detained in Sudan Capital

6 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Thursday, a group of Sudanese lawyers filed a complaint to the Public Prosecutor regarding the detention of a human rights activist in Khartoum earlier this week. An eastern Sudanese businessman was arrested in the Sudanese capital on charges of inciting violence in Port Sudan last year.

Activist Abdelmalik Mousa was held at the El Soug El Arabi in downtown Khartoum in a manner similar to "criminal kidnapping", the lawyers said in a press statement.

According to the complaint, the agents who arrested him used physical and verbal violence. They claimed they belonged to the Intelligence Department of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main government militia.

United Popular Front

An eastern Sudanese businessman Mohamed Deweid was held in front of his office in Khartoum, and immediately transferred to Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state.

Deweid is accused of inciting violence during the visit of El Amin Daoud, head of the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice, to Port Sudan in November last year.

The United Popular Front faction condemned the arrest of Deweid in a statement on Thursday, describing the complaint against him as "malicious". They demanded the Red Sea state authorities to be objective.

On November 18, violent clashes broke out in the Red Sea state capital when a group of tribesmen objected to a 'welcome programme' organised by supporters of El Amin Daoud, who returned to Port Sudan from a year-long exile in France that day. Six people died.

Two days later, a joint delegation from the Cabinet, the Sovereign Council, and the Forces for Freedom and Change brokered a peace accord between the Beni Amer and Hadendawa clans.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.