Sudan: Human Rights Activist, Businessman Detained in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — On Thursday, a group of Sudanese lawyers filed a complaint to the Public Prosecutor regarding the detention of a human rights activist in Khartoum earlier this week. An eastern Sudanese businessman was arrested in the Sudanese capital on charges of inciting violence in Port Sudan last year.

Activist Abdelmalik Mousa was held at the El Soug El Arabi in downtown Khartoum in a manner similar to "criminal kidnapping", the lawyers said in a press statement.

According to the complaint, the agents who arrested him used physical and verbal violence. They claimed they belonged to the Intelligence Department of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main government militia.

United Popular Front

An eastern Sudanese businessman Mohamed Deweid was held in front of his office in Khartoum, and immediately transferred to Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state.

Deweid is accused of inciting violence during the visit of El Amin Daoud, head of the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice, to Port Sudan in November last year.

The United Popular Front faction condemned the arrest of Deweid in a statement on Thursday, describing the complaint against him as "malicious". They demanded the Red Sea state authorities to be objective.

On November 18, violent clashes broke out in the Red Sea state capital when a group of tribesmen objected to a 'welcome programme' organised by supporters of El Amin Daoud, who returned to Port Sudan from a year-long exile in France that day. Six people died.

Two days later, a joint delegation from the Cabinet, the Sovereign Council, and the Forces for Freedom and Change brokered a peace accord between the Beni Amer and Hadendawa clans.

