South Africa: Multidisciplinary Crime Prevention Raided Tuckshops and Clamped Down On Shebeens

6 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Law Enforcement Agencies in the Frances Baard Cluster, amongst them Home Affairs Immigration Officers, Department of Environmental Affairs and the SAPS clamped down on criminal activities in Frances Baard Cluster.

On Thursday, 05 March 2020, joint forces raided tuckshops including shebeens in Warrenton, Hartswater and Pampierstad. The focus of the crime prevention was to conduct inspection and address trading of illicit goods, expired food and canned food stuff by the tuckshop owners. Nine (9) tuckshops were visited and compliance inspection was conducted on them.

Two (2) shebeens were closed down and volumes of liquor was confiscate, and the owners were charged for dealing in liquor illegally.

A man in his early 20's was arrested subsequent to be found in possession of a drug called Nyaope. He is expected to appear before Pampierstad Magistrate's Court soon.

The Frances Baard Cluster Commander Brigadier Gabathata Makgari applauded the partnership displayed by the law enforcement agencies in the Frances Baard Cluster in the endeavour to combat crime.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

