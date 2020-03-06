South Africa: Grade 12 Pupils Rushed to Clinic Following Gas Leak in Classroom

A gas leakage in a Consumer Studies class resulted in four Grade 12 pupils from Soshanguve East Secondary School in Tshwane being rushed to a local clinic on Wednesday.

According to Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the pupils were busy with their practicals when the gas leakage from the stove occurred.

"The educator then instinctively used a fire extinguisher to diffuse gas fumes and further prevented a possible fire outbreak.

"Four out of 42 learners were alleged to have been adversely affected by the leakage and were taken to Kopanong Clinic for medical attention.

"The said learners were later discharged. [On Thursday], an additional four learners and two others who received medical attention complained of feeling dizzy and were rushed to the local clinic for medical attention.

"Four learners were treated and discharged, while the other two from [Wednesday's] group were referred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery and hope they will resume with their studies soonest," Mabona said.

Source: News24