South Africa: Grade 12 Pupils Rushed to Clinic Following Gas Leak in Classroom

6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A gas leakage in a Consumer Studies class resulted in four Grade 12 pupils from Soshanguve East Secondary School in Tshwane being rushed to a local clinic on Wednesday.

According to Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the pupils were busy with their practicals when the gas leakage from the stove occurred.

"The educator then instinctively used a fire extinguisher to diffuse gas fumes and further prevented a possible fire outbreak.

"Four out of 42 learners were alleged to have been adversely affected by the leakage and were taken to Kopanong Clinic for medical attention.

"The said learners were later discharged. [On Thursday], an additional four learners and two others who received medical attention complained of feeling dizzy and were rushed to the local clinic for medical attention.

"Four learners were treated and discharged, while the other two from [Wednesday's] group were referred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery and hope they will resume with their studies soonest," Mabona said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.