South Africa: Murdered Hout Bay Boy's Family Plead With State to Hand Over His Body

6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

Family members of the Hout Bay child who was murdered, allegedly by a local basketball coach, say they are frustrated as the State has yet to release the boy's body to them for burial.

The body of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found among reeds a few kilometres from his mother's home in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, a week ago.

Sibusiso's aunt, Amelia, told News24 on Friday that the family was eager to lay the boy to rest.

"The State, they are just stressing us a lot. They say they are still busy with the DNA testing and we are still waiting for a death certificate," she said.

The family said Sibusiso would likely be buried in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape next weekend.

Dakuse's alleged killer, 23-year-old Marvin Minnaar, also from Imizamo Yethu, was arrested on the same day the boy was found.

Minnaar made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday when it was revealed that he had made a "full confession" to police.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.