South Africa: Three Men Sentenced for Murder

press release

The Ntuzuma Regional Court has on 02 March 2020 sentenced Nkosinathi Patrick Madondo (38) to 30 years imprisonment whilst his co-accused Sibusiso Blessing Khuzwayo (34) and Khayelihle Ndlovu (24) were each sentenced to a jail term of 20 years imprisonment. This was after the court heard of their role in a kidnapping, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances incident.

On 26 September 2015, Sicelo Dlamini (24) was at a tavern in F Section, KwaMashu when his friends got into a fight with the accused. It is alleged that deceased was subsequently kidnapped and bundled into the suspect's vehicle. A few says later his lifeless body was discovered with multiple injuries at a dumping site by KwaDabeka police. Charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery were opened for investigation. The investigation led detectives to M Section in KwaMashu where they arrested two men. The third was arrested in Umlazi. The accused made several court appearances before they were sentenced.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence handed to the culprits.