Liberia: President Weah Appoints Ebola 'Hero' to Ministry of Health Post

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has appointed as Assistant Minister for Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Gabriel Gorbee Logan, who is considered as an Ebola hero. Dr. Logan was one of those Liberian medical doctors, who were on the frontline combating the deadly Ebola virus disease (EVD).

The Assistant Health Minister-designate is famous for using anti-HIV/AIDS medication to successfully treat patients suffering or diagnosed with the deadly Ebola Virus.

Dr. Logan, a former Medical Director of Sinoe and Bomi Counties holds the Master's Degree in Disease Control and Prevention from the University of Nairobi, Kenya. He previously served as County Health Officer for Bong and Bomi Counties as well.

Dr. G. Gorbee Logan is a Biologist, Medical Doctor and a Public Health specialist, who has worked for 16 years as lecturer in the Department of Biology at the University of Liberia. Dr. Logan also has nearly eight years of work experience in clinical practice of medicine and health system management and served in the following positions at the Ministry of Health: Medical Director (Greenville, Sinoe County), Medical Director & County Health Officer (Bomi County) and County Health Officer (Bong County).

As a licensed physician, Dr. Logan was also trained in managing surgical and obstetric emergencies. Dr. Logan has the ability to manage/work with a team and have capacities/technical skills to also do the following: operating computer Micro-soft Word and Excel, processing and analyzing data using STATA statistical software, writing research and project/program proposals; planning, supervision, monitoring and evaluation skills, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ebola Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In July 2015, he received from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf one of Liberia's highest honors of distinction: Order of the Star of Africa. He was regarded as a Distinguished Civil Servant. The Civil Service Agency had earlier in 2014, crowned him "Civil Servant of the Year 2014."

Also with Dr. Logan, the President also nominated Dr. Lawrence D. Sekajipo as Chairman of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC).

The LERC Chair nominee, a 1978 graduate of the University of Liberia, holds a doctorate degree in Business Administration and three masters including Master of Law in international taxation services, master of Professional Accountancy and Master in Business Administration.

He previously worked as Research Chemist at the Firestone Rubber Plantation and Accountant Manager at Bay Plaza in St. Petersburg in Florida, USA.

The both nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.