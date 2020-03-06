Liberia: 'More Need to Be Done in Campaigning for Women's Right' - Gender Minister

Monrovia — Ahead of the 2020 celebration of International Day of Women, the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Williametta Saydee Tarr, says that although women's equality has made some positive gains, the world is still unequal.

"There is a need to focus our attention on areas requiring further action such as women's social, economic and political participation and representation," said the Gender Minister who was speaking at the Ministry of Information regular Thursday press briefing.

According to her, even though Liberian women are steadfast in heightening the campaign of women's rights for generational equality by determining new ways in which innovation can remove barriers and fast track programs for gender equality, more work still needs to be done.

"I like to emphatically state that the global prevalence of gender gaps cannot be overemphasized. It is clear that multiple barriers prevent women from taking their place within society," stated the Minister of Gender.

Among several objectives, Madame Tarr highlighted that the overall objective of this year's IDW celebration is to create new ways that would afford women and girls the opportunity and platform to break barriers.

Others include engaging women voters in the 15 counties through awareness and mobilization on political participation as well as conducting outreach awareness on the domestic violence act. Also supporting the barriers to increasing women's political participation and representation in the three branches of government among others.

Meanwhile, Madame Tarr hopes that with the implementation of key objectives, the Ministry of Gender would be able to meet all three of its expected outcomes.

"Increased women's political participation and participation... ; increment in the number of women to be appointed in all three branches of government... ; and Awareness of the Domestic violence act among women and girls," Minister Tarr mentioned.

International Women's Day is celebrated on the 8th of March every year globally to celebrate women. The Global theme is: "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights" and National theme is: "Women's Rights for generational Equality."