Liberia: At Funeral of Fallen Ambassador, Baptist Prelate Calls On Corrupt Officials to Change

Monrovia — Baptist Prelate Rev. Emmanuel S. Menyor, took the bull by its horn Thursday, March 5, at the funeral ceremony of Liberian Ambassador to Senegal, Mary-Ann Fussong, when he expressed disenchantment over acts of corruption being perpetrated by officials in public offices, calling for a change.

Looking straight in the faces of an array of government officials, led by President George Mannah Weah while officiating the funeral rite of the late Ambassador at the Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia, Rev. Menyor reminded the congregation that it was about time that the practices of unwholesome acts be abolished.

"Those inherent in corrupt must change from their wicked ways if they want to be seen in the kingdom of God.

"If you are wicked, continue being wicked, if you are showing white teeth but black heart, continue showing white teeth, black heart, Jesus is coming," Rev. Menyor said.

According to him, death is not an enemy of command, but a transition to a place where people will move from shores to shores.

Therefore, he said it was time that those living in act of corruption fight to change the path of their dishonest destinations and do things that will please God.

The Baptist Prelate said it was unfortunate that people will continue to live in corruption, but pretend to serve God, noting "Change Your Destination."

"Therefore, it's time for others to pack their luggage for the time ahead when God calls them by doing the things of God."

Rev. Menyor counseled the family of the late Ambassador Fussong to not let their hearts be troubled, as their fallen mother has gotten 'onboard the flight' with a change in another destination.

Maintaining the guidance, he told the family to mourn their fallen one with hope.

In her tribute, the Government of Liberia through the Chief of Protocol, Rev. Jarvey Witherspoon, praised Ambassador Fussong for her dedicatory services rendered Liberia up to her demise.

Rev. Witherspoon said GOL was saddened that Ambassador Fussong's health condition could not allow her to serve at the peak of her tenure.

"She will be dearly missed for her active posture and friendly disposition in all her interactions as well as for her loyalty and dedication to the Government of Liberia and in her public service," Rev. Witherspoon bemoaned.

Ambassador Fussong leaves to mourn her loss two daughters, Miss Jeny M. Mitchell and Miss. Vanessa K.L. Kromah, her father Mr. Henry Nchienza Fossung, many siblings and a host of other foster children as well as relatives.

She served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to Senegal, with concurrence accreditation to The Gambia, Cape Verde and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

She was a former Minister Plenipotentiary, former First Secretary and Consul at the Embassy of Liberia in Senegal, former Minister Counselor at the Embassy of Liberia to Senegal, former Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Transport, Patriot, Astute Diplomat, Administrator, devoted Christian.

She passed at the Carthagene Hospital in Tunis, the Republic of Tunisia on Tuesday, February 4, following a brief period of illness.

She was born on May 9, 1964 and received her early education and further pursued higher studies at the College of Humanities, the University of Liberia from where she graduated in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Political Science. Before her assignment as Foreign Service Officer, she was also trained at the Gabriel Dennis Foreign Service Institute in Monrovia and obtained a diplomat in Development Diplomacy.