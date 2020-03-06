Liberian Women Humanitarian Network Completes Two Days Training for Community Awareness Mobilization On Coronavirus

Paynesville City — A non-profit humanitarian organization, Liberia Women Humanitarian Network, has concluded a two-day community training exercised on awareness and mobilization on novel coronavirus.

The training exercise was intended to train volunteers, who will create awareness for community residents to take preventive measures in case coronavirus was ever discovered in Liberia.

The activities which were sponsored by Actionaid Liberia brought together 25 youth volunteers who were trained. They had come from seven communities to serve as messengers in spreading the message regarding the coronavirus.

The fight against rumors and misinformation is a vital part of the battle against this coronavirus. The effort is to ensure communities and households have accurate information about the threats the virus poses, and how to protect themselves.

According to the lead trainer, Vivian Lymas Tegli, since the country was declared Ebola virus transmission free, Liberians decided to do away with the handwashing buckets that were placed at various homes and workplaces.

She, however, called on Liberians to go back to the handwashing system that was previously done during the Ebola pandemic.

"Right after the Ebola, people forgot to continue washing their hands; we are training these people as organization to go out there and enforce the handwashing system that we had previously during the Ebola. People should avoid close contact with sick people," Tegli advised.

Madam Tegli said the organization is initially dealing with seven strategic communities -- New Kru, West Point, Central Monrovia, Clara Town Unification Town, Thinkers Village and Chicken Soup Factory which are clustered.

She said, some Liberians have complained that the messages are not in the communities but usually on social media.

"Many people have access to social media, to listen to radio or to buy newspapers. So it is time to meet the people physically to talk to them," she said.

Also speaking, another trainer, Naomi Tulay-Solanke said in order to effectively curtail the virus Liberians need to ensure behaviour chance and lifestyle that will enable them frequently wash their hands properly to guarantee safety measures.

She recognized the one-week period of the awareness within the communities mapped is not enough but noted in humanitarian response, first initiative is always important

"After the one week is completed with these five communities, we will access our work and consider moving to other communities," Tulay-Solanke said.

Adding: "Our strategy is a localized approach. Community people taking ownership and creating awareness because we want communities build back better before disaster hit. We can only accomplish that with people from communities."

Ms. Facia Harris, a member of Network, stressed that the awareness is needed across Liberia because people are afraid based on the country's Ebola experience.

She further noted it is important and appropriate to manage said fear with accurate information.

"Our call and action is urging people to be informed and keep safe at all times. The training we are conducting is based on the Ministry of Health's approved educational materials on the coronavirus," she added. Adaline Wilson, a participant from Caldwell explained that the training exercise will help take the awareness to their various communities with proper knowledge regarding the coronavirus