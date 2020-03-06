South Africa: The Public Health System and Individual Hygiene Practices Must Be Primed to Deal With the Coronavirus

analysis

Parliament also needs to take the initiative and appoint a Standing Commission on Health Security to provide oversight of government measures in preventing, detecting, mitigating, responding to and assisting community recovery from all catastrophic events.

The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (known as Covid-19) has arrived in South Africa. It was just a matter of time. Four months into the outbreak, it is part of an ongoing epidemic that takes a mighty struggle to contain. The virus efficiently transmits from person-to-person. The medical community quickly realised that some infected people do not develop symptoms and others contract a mild disease. That is good news as the original estimates of how deadly the infection can be were probably too high. It is much less deadly than originally thought.

The bad news is that - as far as hitherto established - it does kill the elderly and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Further bad news is that infected people with no or mild symptoms are contagious and can transmit the infection. Avoiding being around sick people is therefore not enough to minimise or prevent exposure. Anyone, anywhere, can be a potential transmitter and the public health system - and individual hygiene practices - must be...