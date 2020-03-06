South Africa: HIV/Aids - New Power, Old Problems

6 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

UNAIDS takes stock 25 years on from the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action for advancing the rights of women and girls and gender equality.

Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director, UNAIDS addresses the media at the global launch of "We've got the power: Women, Adolescent girls and the HIV response" ahead of International Women's Day. (Photo Chris Collingridge)

The bad news about HIV, as Winnie Byanyima sums up plainly, is that it "sits on top of socio-economic injustices". The UNAIDS Executive Director was speaking at the launch of the report "We've Got The Power - women, adolescent girls and the HIV response" in Rosebank, Johannesburgc on Thursday. She joined the dots as to why it's still the most vulnerable in society - women and adolescents girls - who are also the worst affected by the epidemic. It also means that changing the outlook of HIV for women and girls comes down to the still mammoth task of halting gender-based violence and challenging and changing gender inequality in all its forms in the world today.

The report launch comes ahead of International Women's Day on Sunday, 8 March, and also at the 25-year mark of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

