South Africa: Three Men Killed in Germiston Shooting

6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Three men have been killed in a shooting in Germiston.

The incident happened on the corner of Webber and Beacon roads in Lambton, Germiston, on Friday at about 08:00.

According to the police, the three victims were travelling in a BMW when they were ambushed at a traffic light while returning from a meeting. Four men in a gold Nissan allegedly approached their car and opened fire.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: "Upon closer inspection, [paramedics] found a man lying in the middle of the intersection, as well as two men still inside a vehicle, all with fatal injuries.

"Paramedics declared the men dead at the scene," said Van Huyssteen.

"Police are investigating three cases of murder," Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Anyone who has further information about the incident can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS app.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.