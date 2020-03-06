South Africa: Fisherman Drowns After Falling Into Umzimkulu River in Port Shepstone

6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A 25-year-old man drowned after falling from the dollosse while fishing at the Umzimkulu River mouth in Port Shepstone on Thursday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Shelly Beach crew, police and KwaZulu-Natal emergency services officials found his body in the afternoon.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that when they found the man and rescued him, he was put on the Med-Evac rescue craft and taken to shore where paramedics declared him dead.

"The body of the man was taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services," said Lambinon.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

"The deceased has not yet been officially identified," said KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

