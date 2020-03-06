South Africa: Mpumalanga Man Gets Two Life Sentences for Raping Two Young Girls

6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping two young girls, one of whom was suffocated to death in 2018.

Linco Believe Makhubela was sentenced by the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Graskop Magistrate's Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of culpable homicide.

In his plea explanation, Makhubela said that, in March and June 2018, he had accosted two girls in Hazyview, before dragging them to secluded areas and raping them.

The victims were aged seven and nine years old.

"In March 2018, Makhubela spotted a group of young girls playing in Nyongane Trust. He dragged the first victim into the bushes and raped her," NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

"In June, he lured the second victim away with the promise of R10. He dragged her to his house in Masoyi and raped her.

"Whilst Makhubela was busy raping her, he covered her mouth with his hands to prevent her from screaming, until she stopped breathing."

She subsequently died.

"Makhubela was arrested in his hideout in Sabie after one of his victim's lifeless body was found dumped in a ditch near Hazyview," Nyuswa said.

During sentencing proceedings, prosecutor John Maenga told the court that, if it was not for the swift action of the police, Makhubela would have killed more children.

In handing down sentence, acting Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo said: "Our children have a right to grow up and become adults without their rights being violated."

Makhubela was sentenced to 10 years for both kidnappings, life imprisonment for each count of rape and a further 10 years for culpable homicide.

The sentences will run concurrently as per the Correctional Services Act.

Ratshibvumo further ordered that Makhubela's name to be entered into the Sexual Offences Register, that he be declared unfit to possess a firearm, and that he cannot work with children.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.