South Africa: Three Nabbed for Robbing Vodacom Store in Khayelitsha

6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Three men have been arrested after being caught with cash and cellphones during a robbery at a Vodacom outlet in Harare, Khayelitsha.

The men entered the store on Tuesday and demanded cellphones and money from staff, police said.

The alarm was raised during the robbery and they were caught by law enforcement officers in the area.

"A case of business robbery is under investigation following an incident that occurred at a cellular telephone store," said Western Cape police spokesperson Mihali Majikela.

The men will appear in court soon, Majikela said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.