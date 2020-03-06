South Africa: 'No South African in China Is Infected With Coronavirus'

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

China's ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songitan, has confirmed that none of those waiting to be repatriated are positive with coronavirus.

Songitan told media in Pretoria on Friday that South Africans awaiting repatriation were part of China's quarantine programmes, and the group will be subjected to screenings before leaving China.

Support

He said the Chinese government would offer all the support needed to ensure they return home safely.

Songtian said the Chinese government understood the distress from the concerned people, who may want to be with their families during this time.

"I am proud to say there are no confirmed cases coming from China to South Africa. Why? We make sure that whoever comes to this country must be safe," he said.

He said screenings were taking place from all airports in China to ensure that there were no slip ups.

To make sure of this, Songtian said everyone coming from China to South Africa now needed his approval directly.

He added that the virus was now not only coming from China alone, but from other countries such as Italy. This meant the global community should now be on high alert.

First case

On Thursday, South Africa confirmed its first case of the coronavirus.

A 38-year-old man from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, tested positive for Covid-19 and was among a group of 10, including his wife, who had recently returned from Italy.

Songtian said they were willing to offer support to South Africa and were already pleased with the way the Ministry of Health had been working closely with China.

"I'm confident that your government has a very professional programme to deal with this case," he said.

He said good quarantine programmes were a necessity and he was confident of South Africa's plans to stop the virus from spreading.

Songtian added: "We are ready to share whatever we have learnt, whatever we have in our capacity. For South Africa, we have nothing to hide."

