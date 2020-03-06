Malawi: Police Arrest Lawyer Ambokile Salimu, Accused of Swindling Client

5 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested lawyer Ambokire Salim on allegations that he swindled a client millions of money.

Blantyre police spokesperson said Salim is expected to be taken to Lilongwe for the case.

However, the police remain muted on the details of the case.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Malawi Law Society secretary Martha Kaukonde said the society is probing the matter.

"If we confirm that he indeed swindled a client, then we will refer him to our disciplinary committee," said Kaukonde.

She however said issues of lawyers swindling money their clients has drastically reduced in the past years.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.