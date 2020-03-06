Malawi: Police Arrest Lawyer Ambokile Salimu, Accused of Swindling Client

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested lawyer Ambokire Salim on allegations that he swindled a client millions of money.

Blantyre police spokesperson said Salim is expected to be taken to Lilongwe for the case.

However, the police remain muted on the details of the case.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Malawi Law Society secretary Martha Kaukonde said the society is probing the matter.

"If we confirm that he indeed swindled a client, then we will refer him to our disciplinary committee," said Kaukonde.

She however said issues of lawyers swindling money their clients has drastically reduced in the past years.