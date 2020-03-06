Angola: Minister Manuel Augusto Visits Brazil National Congress

Brasília — The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, on Wednesday, in Brasília, made a courtesy visit to the First Vice Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, Marcos Pereira.

During the meeting, both personalities addressed issues related to bilateral relations, with emphasis on the intention to increase cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and also exchange.

On the occasion, minister Manuel Augusto informed that a process of privatization of public companies is taking place in Angola, which opens a "great" opportunity for Brazilian investors.

However, both personalities agree that it is essential that the two states create and pass laws that allow the promotion of private investment.

Manuel Augusto, guided by Marcos Pereira, also visited the plenary rooms of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

In Brasília since 27 February of the present year, Manuel Augusto has already been received by the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, by his counterpart, Ernesto Araújo, and by the minister of Farming and Logistics of Brazil, Tereza Cristina.

During his stay in Brasília, the head of the Angolan diplomacy also visited the premises of the Embassy of Angola in Brazil.

The two countries (Angola and Brazil) established diplomatic relations on 12 November 1975, one day after the proclamation of the independence of Angola.

Meanwhile, Brazil was the first country to recognize the independence of Angola, proclaimed on 11 November 1975. In addition to commercial and economic relations, the two states also have historical and cultural ties.