Namibia: Geingob Lauds Former UN Head Pérez De Cuéllar

5 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has hailed former United Nations secretary general Javier Pérez de Cuéllar for his role in helping Namibia secure its independence after more than a century of colonial rule.

State House spokesperson Alfredo Hengari in a statement issued today quoted Geingob as saying that Pérez de Cuéllar led the UN in peace efforts before Namibia's independence.

Hengari quoted president Geingob: "Secretary general Javier Pérez de Cuéllar played a pivotal role in steering UN efforts for an independent Namibia. Our transition to independence was difficult and I credit de Cuéllar for his visionary leadership in directing the affairs of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (Untag) and the broader UN family."

The Namibian reported online that the former Peruvian diplomat, who died yesterday at his home in Lima, played a crucial role in securing an international settlement that led to Namibia's independence.

Pérez de Cuéllar died on Wednesday. He had reached the age of 100 years on 19 January.

Geingob added that Pérez de Cuéllar's understanding of Namibia's struggle for freedom and independence, and his unique insights on difficult issues at the time, were pivotal to laying the foundation for peaceful elections that led to the country's independence on 21 March 1990.

Pérez de Cuéllar served as UN secretary general from the start of 1982 to the end of 1991.

