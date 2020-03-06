Namibia: 'Kalahari Desert' Seizes N$10m Drugs

ONE of the major successes of 'Operation Kalahari Desert' was the seizure of illicit drugs with a street value of N$10,3 million.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga announced this during the conclusion of 'Operation Kalahari Desert' and the launch of the 'Namib Desert Joint Crime Prevention Operation', in Katutura, Windhoek, yesterday.

The new police-led operation will operate countrywide until 28 May with intervals every 28 days.

Elaborating on the drug burst, Ndeitunga said: "When all the drugs are confiscated, they are weighed and given value, whether it is cannabis, cocaine or Mandrax."

'Operation Kalahari Desert' commenced in May 2019 and ended yesterday after the conclusion of its seventh phase.

Disclosing statistics collected during 'Operation Kalahari Desert', Ndeitunga said 6 194 suspects were arrested during the exercise. He said 2 628 of these suspects were arrested for minor cases, while 3 566 were nabbed for serious crimes.

"A total of 3 566 individuals were arrested for serious cases such as murder, attempted murder, rape, assault, dealing in drugs, possession of wild animal products, housebreaking and theft," Ndeitunga added.

He said police cells are crowded as almost 4 000 people are put in police custody on a daily basis.

The country's top policeman said holding such a large number of people is extremely expensive as they have to be fed and taken care of.

"We want more money to buy uniforms and instruments for them to go and work, because we cannot just have people sentenced and they just sit and play cards. They should go and produce," he suggested. Ndeitunga further revealed that 6 908 dangerous weapons were confiscated, including 45 rifles, 43 shotguns and 1 471 rounds of ammunition.

He added that 27 339 summonses were issued for traffic offences, while 744 stolen livestock were recovered.

Ndeitunga said there are police officers assigned to look after recovered cattle being kept by the police.

"These stolen livestock include cattle, pigs and goats. Some of them were returned to their owners while some are still being kept by the police," he said.

"We continue keeping and feeding them because the criminals tampered with the brand marks and also removed the ear tags, now nobody can identify them," he continued.

The police chief said 73 cases of unprofessional conduct by law enforcement agents were reported.

"About 49 cases are still under investigation, 13 are awaiting the decision of the prosecutor general, one was withdrawn by the complainant, seven were declined by the prosecutor general, one was finalised and two are pending in court," he said.

Ndeitunga said all officers who will take part in the 'Namib Desert Joint Crime Prevention Operation' underwent intensive training before their deployment, particularly on the conduct, roles and rules of engagement during the execution of their duties.

He further urged the public to refrain from any acts that would constitute lawlessness or obstruct officers in the execution of their duties.