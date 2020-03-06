Zimbabwe Hosts Ireland in Three ODIs

5 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zimbabwe will host Ireland for three one-day international (ODI) matches and as many Twenty20 international (T20I) games in Bulawayo next month.

The limited-overs series will start off with the T20I matches which are scheduled for 2, 4 and 5 April, followed by the ODI fixtures set for 8, 10 and 12 April.

All the matches will be played at Queens Sports Club.

In their last bilateral meeting on Zimbabwean soil, in October 2015, the home side won the three-match ODI series played at Harare Sports Club by two games to one.

Zimbabwe also beat Ireland by 107 runs when they clashed at the same venue in a Super Six match during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018.

However, Ireland turned the tables when they hosted Zimbabwe in July last year, winning the three ODIs they played, while the T20I series ended square at one-all.

This should make for an intriguing series in Bulawayo, hosting an international match for the first time since July 2018.

Ireland Cricket BoardZimbabwe Cricket (ZC)

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat.

