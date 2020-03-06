Namibia: Rundu Primary School to Receive New Toilets

RUNDU Junior Primary School, which faced possible closure by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, due to health concerns will now receive 44 toilets.

Nampa reported last Sunday that the school was at the brink of being closed if it did not renovate its ablution facilities or construct new ones within a month.

The school, which was built in 1967, has 1 950 pupils from Grades 0 to 3 and 24 toilets, only four of which are functional.

The education director for Kavango East region, Fanuel Kapapero, told Nampa on Tuesday that the school had decided to buy the materials needed to build the toilets while the Ministry of Works and Transport will build the toilets.

"The existing toilets at the school will be renovated and 20 new toilets will be built," Kapapero said.

He said the Ministry of Works and Transport is already on the school's premises working on the toilets. Two representatives of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) visited the school last Thursday after members of the public tipped them of the deplorable and unhealthy condition of the ablution facilities.

It is during this visit that it was revealed that the Rundu District environmental health inspector, Johannes Lipayi, had visited the school on Monday and threatened to close the school if renovations were not done to the toilets.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, Lipayi said he was happy the directorate of education had decided to build new toilets for the school as the condition of the facilities was worrisome.

Meanwhile, Kapapero said other schools such as Ndama Combined School, Noordgrens Secondary School, Rundu Senior Primary School as well as Ngondo Primary which are also facing the same problems will be attended to in the near future.

- Nampa