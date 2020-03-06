Zimbabwe: Zifa Snubs Parly Committee

5 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The under-fire local football mother body, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) failed to appear before the parliamentary portfolio committee on Sport, Arts and Recreation to give oral evidence on the recent ban of the country's stadia by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mashonaland East legislator, Tatenda Mavetera raised the point of order demanding to know why the local soccer governing body did not turn up.

"I understand everyone here has introduced themselves but I see no one from ZIFA. Can you inform the committee if they communicate to you about why they are not here?

"They are not serious about our football. Football is a sport that brings the much needed foreign currency through tourists. It is not the first time that they have not been here" said Mavetera.

Former ZIFA vice president now Vungu MP, Omega Sibanda castigated the absence of ZIFA and Bulawayo City Council.

"They are the responsible authorities, when CAF is making respondence on stadia they do so through ZIFA who then relay the message to councils

"The challenge that we face is serious, ZIFA and Bulawayo City Council are not here" said Sibanda.

ZIFA were supposed to appear before the committee to give oral evidence on the issue of Stadia ban imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) a few weeks ago.

They were conspicuous by their absence from the crucial meeting with reports that they had asked the committee to postpone the meeting.

Officials from the Ministry of Local government and council officials from Harare, Mutare and Zvishavane also gave their reports on the status of their infrastructure.

