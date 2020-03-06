Namibia: Former Prosecutor to Face Trial in July

The Trial of Former Windhoek based public prosecutor, who stands accused of illegally scrapping charges from the court system, is scheduled to start in July.

Anthony Wilson and his co-accused Kennedy Thiongo Kasume were informed of the decision when they made an appearance in the Windhoek Regional Court yesterday.

The trial was supposed to have started on 17 February; however, Kasume failed to show up at court for proceedings.

Furthermore, Wilson's lawyer Sisa Namandje withdrew from the case, whose trial has been postponed several times.

During yesterday's court proceedings, magistrate Alexis Diegaardt cancelled Kasume's warrant of arrest and postponed the matter for a plea and trial to 31 July.

Wilson alone is expected to be tried on 10 charges that range from theft of a charge sheet, corruptly using his office for personal gain, fraud by misrepresenting the magistrate and corruptly using false documents.

Whilst, Wilson's co-accused Kasume is to be tried for conspiring with another person to commit the offence of using an office or position to obtain gratification.

The charges stem from February 2005 at the time when Wilson was a public prosecutor stationed at Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

The prosecution is alleging Wilson used his position, having access to police criminal dockets, to steal a charge sheet.

Wilson withdrew criminal charges levelled against Kasume.

In pretence, Wilson informed magistrate Vanessa Stanley in a court session that the complainant in Kasume's case had written a letter of withdrawal, stating he wanted to have the charges against Kasume withdrawn.

It is alleged he did the same thing in the case of Alex Kagasheka, who had opened a case against Kasume.

Wilson convinced the police to release Kasume's motor vehicle that was repossessed by the police as an exhibit.

Using the same pretence, Wilson was allegedly able to have criminal proceedings of theft against Kasume discontinued by having the Namibian Police discontinue the docket with reasons it was a civil matter.

Wilson resigned as a public prosecutor in 2016.

Both accused persons are on bail in the matter and their bail was extended until their next scheduled appearance in court.