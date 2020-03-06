Namibia: Boxing Star Jonas' Rape Charge Dropped

JONAS Junias Jonas' long-running ordeal with the Brazilian justice system is finally over after his charge of rape was recently rejected.

Jonas (26) was arraigned on a charge of rape at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but the charge has now finally been lifted.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion was stuck at the Namibian embassy in Rio de Janeiro while his court case dragged on for eight months before he was allowed to return to Namibia pending the finalisation of his court proceedings.

At a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, the president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee, (NNOC) Abner Xoagub said the judges had "clearly and unanimously rejected the complainant's evidence of any untoward or sexually motivated conduct on the part of Jonas".

According to a press release issued by the NNOC, the Brazilian court rejected the charge, although it found Jonas guilty of "interfering with a person".

"This should, however, be seen against the fact that at the time, Jonas had exercised his right to remain silent," the press release noted.

It added that the public prosecutor launched an appeal against the judgement, but the appeal was unanimously rejected.

According to the press release, the judges relied on two judgements that found that Jonas did not act in a manner "that would indicate his intent to materialise the elements provided for in the incriminating criminal type related to the charge of rape."

"The judges clearly and unanimously also rejected the complainant's evidence of any untoward or sexually motivated conduct on the part of Jonas," the press release stated.

It added that the "conviction of misdemeanour became time-barred in terms of the statute of limitations and that no conviction remains in force".

Xoagub said that the judgement was a huge relief.

"The case was hanging like a sword over Jonas' head, and it was also a big challenge for us to ensure that he could compete internationally," he said.

"For the 2018 Commonwealth Games, we had to get Brazilian lawyers to vouch for him and he went on to win the gold medal for Namibia. Now recently, when he attended a training camp in the United States, we had to do a lot of telephonic interviews with lawyers, the police and immigration officials before they allowed him to enter the country," he said.

Last weekend, Jonas once again qualified for the Olympic Games when he won a gold medal at the African qualifiers in Dakar, and Xoagub congratulated him for his dedication and commitment.

"Jonas was committed and remained focused, and proved that he wants to win a gold medal for Namibia at the Olympic Games. So now it's up to us to support him and to make sure that he is 100% ready," he said.