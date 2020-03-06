Angola: Government Reduces Country Entry Ban

Luanda — Citizens from Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria are allowed to enter Angolan soil, after the Ministry of Health announced the ban because of Covid19 cases in the respective countries.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health of MINSA (Ministry of Health), Franco Mufinda, in statement to TPA (Angolan Public TV), the measure provides for the quarantine of people who have been in these countries in recent days.

Meanwhile, citizens from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy are still prohibited from entering Angolan territory.

The limitation imposed by the Ministry of Health is only valid for citizens, who travel directly from the above-mentioned countries, but it will no longer be applicable for those who arrive in Angola, through third countries, that is, for example, if a Chinese comes from Portugal, he will not be barred at the entrance to Luanda.