Zimbabwe: CEO Africa Roundtable Sets Stage for Mnangagwa, Chamisa Meeting

Photo: Tawanda Mudimu/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and South African former President Thabo Mbeki (file photo).
5 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The CEO Africa Roundtable (CEO ART) has invited the country's two political protagonists, the ruling Zanu PF and the main opposition MDC party to its seventh summit to be held in Victoria Falls in a fortnight, 263Chat Business has learnt.

The CEO ART is a high level platform for regional chief executives from both private and public sector with focus on fertilization of critical economic and business knowledge across Africa.

However, the body believes a highly polarized political environment prevailing in the country is toxic for business.

"We all know that our challenges are predominantly political. So we are saying this platform provides proponents of convergence for our key political parties to come and face each other and discuss issues. Whether they agree or disagree it's crucial that they sit at a round table such as this. We wait to see if they heed the call or not," board chair of CEO ART, Oswell Binha told reporters at a press briefing this afternoon.

Zimbabwe's polarized political environment has made it difficult for the country to attract the much needed external capital further plunging the economy into abyss.

A contested presidential election of 2018 and a crackdown on opposition party members and activists by the state have seen the tumultuous political manifestations spill over to the business operating environment.

"We are expecting the major political players who include Dr Nkosana Moyo, J M Busha, Zanu PF and the MDC president, in addition to civil society and private sector leaders to discuss deeply the socio-political and economic tribulations of Zimbabwe in a pluralistic manner in pursuit of holistic national solutions," Binha added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa blame each other for not committing to a dialogue.

Recent attempts by former South Africa president, Thabo Mbeki to bring the two to a negotiating table have also been futile.

CEO ART will see over 200 delegates from across the region attending this year's addition in Victoria Falls to discuss strategies that foster business growth in Africa's ever dynamic business operating environment.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.