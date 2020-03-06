Zimbabwe: MDC Fumes Over SADC Regional Assessment

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Nelson Chamisa has slammed the Southern Africa Development Committee (SADC) for misleading the region on the obtaining situation in the country.

This follows a trip to Zimbabwe by the SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Tax who had a briefing with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the current chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

After meeting Mnangagwa, Tax told the media the region was generally stable with challenges in some areas.

But MDC felt her assessment was off the mark as the region had bigger problems including contested elections in DRC, Namibia, Botswana and Malawi.

"We are not only concerned by how the statement affects SADC intervention on Zimbabwe but its overall assessment of the situation in the region.

"To reduce the crisis in SADC to youth unemployment is not only dishonest but contemptuous, cynical and disrespectful of citizens of SADC whose taxes fund the Secretariat. Public expectation is for the Secretariat to be professional in their advice of the leadership of the region.

"There are issues of contested elections in the region, not only in respect of Zimbabwe but as evidenced recently in the DRC, Namibia, Botswana and Malawi. Sadly due to the legitimacy question, the crisis in Zimbabwe is worsening. The economy is in intensive care, with the second highest inflation in the world after Venezuela, collapsing foreign exchange, increasing budget deficit and ballooning domestic and sovereign debt," noted the MDC.

The party urged SADC to encourage dialogue in the country to alleviate the crumbling economic situation.

"Mnangagwa An implosion is looming. SADC must encourage dialogue and afford Zimbabwean a soft landing and also give Zimbabweans a break from the unpalatable suffering they have endured for decades," the MDC added.