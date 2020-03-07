Tanzania: Zanzibar Halts Flights From Italy

Zanzibar — Zanzibar has temporarily suspended direct flights from Italy as the revolutionary government intensifies preventive measures against the deadly Coronavirus.

"All flights from Italy are immediately suspended until further notice," Health Minister Hamad Rashid Mohamed told reporters here on Friday, assuring that the Indian Ocean's autonomous archipelago remains safe from the incurable virus.

Minister Hamad also banned all unnecessary gatherings, citing the imminent moonlight party, which had expected over 1,000 participants, mostly from outside the country.

He condemned indiscriminate dissemination of rumors on the virus, which subjects unsuspecting members of the public to unnecessary fright, threatening stern legal measures against the gossips.

"Anxiety has become a more serious problem than the virus itself," said Mr Hamad, imploring all Zanzibaris to relax as the government does whatever is within its reach to prevent the country from the infections, which had as of Yesterday affected 85 countries, including Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, America, France, Italy, German, United Kingdom, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Senegal.

The Coronavirus was first reported last December before the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed it on January 7, 2020. The epidemic started in Chinese Hubei Province's Wuhan city and spread to other continents.

According to the latest WHO reports, already 93,000 cases and 2,984 deaths have been reported, globally.

"Fortunately, the virus has not entered Zanzibar," said Minister Hamad, warning however that: "The environment we are in indicates that we are at high risk of getting the infections due to its rapid spreading and an influx of visitors from the affected countries-China, Italy and Arab countries."

He warned that the virus can subject the country to adverse economic, social and development impacts due to Zanzibar's high reliance on service industry, tourism in particular.

The minister advised all Zanzibaris to take precautionary measures against the disease, saying: "Neatness is so far the only effective weapon against this tragedy."

He commended the Chinese government for an exemplary job to quell the disease, arguing that had it not been the hard work by the world's second largest economy, the entire world would have unimaginably suffered.

"Chinese great efforts have helped to reduce the infection rate from the initial 2,000 to 3,000 cases daily to hardly 120 cases today. This gives a big lesson to all nations to emulate towards eliminating the calamity fast," said the minister, adding that Chinese are welcome to Zanzibar, thanks to their strict precautionary measures.

Director of Preventive Services in the Ministry, Dr Fadhil Abdallah said Zanzibar is well equipped for coronavirus' initial testing, noting that for secondary testing, "We use NIMR (National Institute of Malaria Research) laboratory in Dar es Salaam."

He said all local administrators through Shehias have been trained on the virus, assuring that all the 25 illegal seaports in Zanzibar were critically monitored.

Among the government's anti COVID-19 strategies include screening of all visitors through airports and seaports, formation of various expert teams, training of 91 health personnel on coronavirus victims' handling and procurement of 500 sets of personal protective equipment.