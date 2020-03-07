Cameroon Reports Second Case of Coronavirus

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 - also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 - isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

Yaounde — Cameroon confirmed its second case of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and said the patient was quarantined in a Yaounde hospital.

Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie said the patient is a Cameroonian who was in close contact with the first person.

"Both patients have been isolated at the Yaounde Central Hospital and are currently receiving adequate treatment," the minister said in a statement.

The central African country on Friday confirmed its first case of coronavirus after a 58-year-old French national who had arrived in the capital Yaounde on February 24 tested positive.

The minister urged Cameroonians to be more vigilant and asked anyone, who has travelled out of the country recently, or has been in contact with a traveller from countries affected by coronavirus to talk to a health worker.

Togo also registered its first case on Friday, becoming the ninth African country to be affected by the rapidly spreading virus.

Health officials in the West African country said the patient is a 42-year-old woman who had recently visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey.