Cameroon Reports Second Case of Coronavirus

Photo: NIAID-RML/Flickr
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 - also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 - isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.
7 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By NDI Eugene

Yaounde — Cameroon confirmed its second case of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and said the patient was quarantined in a Yaounde hospital.

Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie said the patient is a Cameroonian who was in close contact with the first person.

"Both patients have been isolated at the Yaounde Central Hospital and are currently receiving adequate treatment," the minister said in a statement.

The central African country on Friday confirmed its first case of coronavirus after a 58-year-old French national who had arrived in the capital Yaounde on February 24 tested positive.

The minister urged Cameroonians to be more vigilant and asked anyone, who has travelled out of the country recently, or has been in contact with a traveller from countries affected by coronavirus to talk to a health worker.

Togo also registered its first case on Friday, becoming the ninth African country to be affected by the rapidly spreading virus.

Health officials in the West African country said the patient is a 42-year-old woman who had recently visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
Coronavirus Has African Leaders Adopting New Greeting Style
Nigeria Disease Control Boss in 'Self-Isolation' After China Trip
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.