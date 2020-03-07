Kenya: Starlets Eye Victory Against Chile in Turkey

7 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Kenya women's football team head coach David Ouma has backed his team to put up a good performance against highly-ranked Chile when the two teams meet on Saturday in the Turkish Women Cup.

Harambee Starlets started the tournament on a high, beating Northern Ireland 2-0 on Wednesday and Ouma believes the team will get a positive result against Saturday's opponents.

"We are aware of their strong points, and we will be keen to deal with that tomorrow. If we can keep our awareness on these threats, then we are capable of getting a positive result against them," Ouma told Nation Sport on phone from Turkey on Friday.

Ouma's charges started the tournament on a high when they beat Northern Ireland 2-0 on Wednesday in the Turkish city of Alanya, with Topistar Situma and Dorcas Shiveka scoring in the 62nd and 75th minutes of the match respectively.

Ouma had earlier told Nation Sport that Chile's experience earned from playing in the World Cup makes them favourites in today's match. He however remains confident that his young team will perform well against their South American opponents.

Chile, ranked 32nd by Fifa, lost 3-0 against United States of America in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Chile beat Ghana 3-0 in their opening match of the Turkish Women Cup on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.