Africa: Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia Bid to Host CAF Inter-Club Finals

Cameroon is bidding to host the 2019/20 Caf Champions League finals alongside Morocco and Tunisia, the continental football body said on Friday.

Caf has also announced the nominated stadium for the Confederation Cup finals.

Cameroon is bidding to host the Caf Champions League game at the newly-constructed Japoma Stadium in the port city of Douala which will be used during the 2020 African Nations Championship in April, while Morocco's bid is pegged on the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Tunisia is bidding to host the league at the Rades Olympic Stadium in Tunis.

Caf said the three member associations submitted their bids during the February 11-20 timeline. So far, Caf has only shortlisted Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in Rabat to host the final game of the Confederation Cup.

An ad hoc committee chaired by Caf First Vice President Constant Omari Selemani will review the bids taking into consideration key facilities such as infrastructure, accommodation, medical facilities, among others, the statement said.

"A final decision is expected to be made by the Caf Emergency Committee on March 12, 2020," the statement said.