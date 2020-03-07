Kenya: Sh51 Million Fraud Suspect Held for Four Days

A forex consultant arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while boarding a flight after dozens of his clients accused him of fraud will be detained for four days.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Magistrate Nancy Nanzushi, Mr Emmanuel Mulinge Maundu alias Emmanuel Wambua Maundu denied 68 criminal counts of obtaining Sh51 million by false pretence.

He committed the offence as the director of Forex Training and Consultancy Limited, the court heard.

He is accused of promising the complainants a monthly interest of 30 percent of the money they had invested.

Some complainants such as Ann Wambui claimed she had given him Sh3 million while the lowest amount was Sh100,000 from Pius Mwangi Waitatitu, the charge sheet indicates.

The magistrate deferred the hearing on bond application and directed the probation department to file a report on whether Mr Maundu is a flight risk.

The case will be mentioned on March 10.