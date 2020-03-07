Kenya: Sh51 Million Fraud Suspect Held for Four Days

7 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Wangui

A forex consultant arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while boarding a flight after dozens of his clients accused him of fraud will be detained for four days.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Magistrate Nancy Nanzushi, Mr Emmanuel Mulinge Maundu alias Emmanuel Wambua Maundu denied 68 criminal counts of obtaining Sh51 million by false pretence.

He committed the offence as the director of Forex Training and Consultancy Limited, the court heard.

He is accused of promising the complainants a monthly interest of 30 percent of the money they had invested.

Some complainants such as Ann Wambui claimed she had given him Sh3 million while the lowest amount was Sh100,000 from Pius Mwangi Waitatitu, the charge sheet indicates.

The magistrate deferred the hearing on bond application and directed the probation department to file a report on whether Mr Maundu is a flight risk.

The case will be mentioned on March 10.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.