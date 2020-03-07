Nigeria: Court Bars Kano Anti-Graft Agency From Investigating Emir Sanusi

A Federal High Court in Kano on Friday restrained the state's Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, pending the hearing of the appeal filed by the monarch.

The judge, Lewis Allogoa, ordered the maintenance of a status quo pending the hearing of the matter.

The interim injunction showed that Mr Sanusi had filed an ex-parte motion asking the court to stop Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano Attorney General, PCACC and its chairman, Muhuyi Rimingado, from investigating him.

The judge adjourned the matter to March 18 for hearing.

The court had earlier dismissed the preliminary report released by the commission recommending the suspension of the emir pending the outcome of a final investigation.

The court ruled that PCACC did not give the emir an opportunity to be heard before releasing the report, adding that this was against the principle of fair hearing.

Earlier on Thursday, the spokesperson of PCACC, Usman Bello, told journalists the agency is conducting a fresh investigation on Mr Sanusi over alleged land racketeering at Hotoron Arewa and Bubbugaje.

Other persons being investigated by the commission over the alleged racketeering include Sarki Ibrahim (Makaman Kano) and Shehu Dankadai (Sarkin Shanun Kano).

The probe against Mr Sanusi is widely seen as an attempt by Mr Ganduje to tackle the emir, whom he has been having running political battles with over the years.

Mr Ganduje recently carved out four new emirates: Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi from the Kano Emirate apparently to curtail Mr Sanusi's influence.