South Africa: Harris Puts SA On Board As They Tie Bosnia and Herzegovina

7 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The South African Davis Cup team sits tied with Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 following the opening day of action in the Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off tie at Arena Zenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia's top player Damir Dzumhur, secured the first victory of the day on Friday, defeating South Africa's Ruan Roelofse in a tightly contested match 7-6(3) 7-5 before the country's No. 1 player, Lloyd Harris , overcame Mirza Basic 7-5 6-2.

After losing a tight one-hour 37-minutes affair to seasoned journeyman Dhumhur, Roelofse said despite the loss, he felt good about his performance.

"It was tough out there, he (Damir Dhumhur) is a good player and ranked way above me but I have played many Davis Cup matches against players ranked around 100 in the world, so I knew what to expect going into the match.

"Even though I was down in both sets, he served for both sets 5-3 and 5-4 - I just kept doing my thing and Marcus (Ondruska) reminded me to be aggressive on my opportunities and it paid off in those moments.

"I kept fighting and gave myself a chance but I just couldn't execute good enough in the end to get through, but I felt good about the way I played and I enjoyed myself out there," added Roelofse.

In the second match of the day, Harris turned things around for South Africa.

He dominated Bosnia's No. 2 player Mirza Basic and closed out the second match of the day in just over an hour. The 28-year-old Bosnian challenged Harris in the opening set, forcing a tiebreak, but a strong performance from the Cape Town native and support from his teammates helped him capture the win.

"First of all, I am very happy with the win, it was a good battle out there today and a solid match overall for me. It was a tight first set, he (Mirza Basic) was holding serve, getting some free points on his serve and I was in there with a break opportunity or two but didn't quite get it," commented Harris.

"However, I felt comfortable on serve throughout regardless and I took my chances - at 5-5 and I never looked back from there. I broke three straight games after that in the second set and came out firing, played some aggressive tennis and kept my composure.

"So, I am very happy with the overall performance," said elated Harris.

Play picks back up on Saturday at 14:00 (SA time) with the doubles match, scheduled to feature Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse against Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic. The team captains have until one hour before the match to change their nominations.

The doubles rubber will be followed by the two reverse singles matches.

Saturday, 7 March (14H00 SA time start)

Raven Klaasen (RSA) / Ruan Roelofse (RSA) v Mirza Basic (BIH) and Nerman Fatic (BIH)

followed by

Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Damir Dhumhur (BIH)

followed by

Ruan Roelofse (RSA) v Mirza Basic (BIH)

Tennis SA

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.