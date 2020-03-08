Nigeria: APC Crisis - No Plan to Hold NEC Meeting Yet - Officials

The drama within the APC continued to play out on Saturday as the National Working Committee of the party debunked the purported plan to hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NWC members, including a controversial appointee, downplayed a well-circulated statement credited to the 'former' acting national secretary of the party, Victor Gaidom.

Mr Gaidom, in the statement issued on Friday, invited all NEC members to attend an emergency meeting slated for March 17, 2020.

However, a joint statement signed by the party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu; the national legal adviser of the party, Babatunde Ogala, and the controversial acting national secretary, Waziri Bulama, on Saturday night, enjoined the party members to ignore the statement as it falls outside the party constitution and the jurisdiction of Mr Gaidom.

Mr Bulama was announced as acting national secretary hours after the party's national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was suspended by a court. Some officials of the party, including a national vice-chairman, have rejected the appointment, saying due process was not followed.

In the statement they released on Saturday, the NWC members said Mr Gaidom's call was illegal.

"The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-third of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less that fourteen (14) days notice is given for the meeting to be summoned," the trio stated quoting Article 25 (B) (i) and (ii) of the APC constitution.

Mr Oshiomhole has blamed his ordeal on a governor of the party and some ministers. Although he did not mention the governor, many believe he was referring to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Mr Obaseki, who succeeded Mr Oshiomhole as Edo governor, has been having a running battle with the party chairman, leading to the controversial suspension of Mr Oshiomhole by the Edo APC.

It was based on that suspension that an Abuja court ordered Mr Oshiomhole's suspension. However, a federal high court in Kano, gave a contradictory order, saying Mr Oshiomhole should continue in office.

The embattled party chairman met with President Muhammadu Buhari last week over the crisis and said after the meeting that he could not ascertain if he had the president's support.

Below is the full statement by the NWC members on the purported NEC meeting.

7th March, 2020

RE: PURPORTED NOTICE OF EMERGENCY NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING

The attention of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported invitation to an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting of our great Party slated for Wednesday, 17th March, 2020, which invitation is credited to Hon. (Chief) Victor Giadom, the Deputy National Secretary of the Party.

The Party's constitution provides that a National Executive Committee meeting shall be convoked as follows:

Article 25 (B) (i) and (ii)

The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-third of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less that fourteen (14) days notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution the National Working Committee may summon an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend.

Neither the National Chairman nor the resolution of two thirds of members of the National Executive Committee has directed nor made any request to summon a National Executive Committee Meeting of the Party.

The said Victor Giadom is not vested with any Constitutional Powers to convene any Meeting of the National Executive Committee. Neither has he been so directed by the National Chairman.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The National Working Committee therefore disassociates itself from the said illegal and unauthorized Notice of Meeting of the National Executive Committee.

Members of the National Executive Committee and the totality of the members of our great Party are therefore requested to ignore the said Notice and/or invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.

The National Working Committee (NWC) shall continue to protect our Constitution and convene its meetings and the National Executive Committee Meetings in accordance with the provisions of the Party Constitution.

Signed:

Babatunde Ogala Esq

National Legal Adviser

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary