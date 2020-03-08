Nigeria: One Killed As Bank's Building Collapses in Lagos

8 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Ezekiel Ajibola, a 35-year old labourer, has been killed in a collapsed building in Palmgrove area of Lagos. The building collapse which happened on Saturday injured some labourers while one was killed.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the building, which housed the Palmgrove Branch of Keystone Bank, collapsed during a renovation.

"According to onsite reports, the incident happened during renovation of the said building which collapsed on the construction workers who were conducting the renovations there, claiming one life." the agency said.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, said the victim was trapped underneath the collapsed building and his body was extracted by the rescue team.

"Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that the one storey building belonging to KEYSTONE Bank Collapsed," he said.

Mr Okunbor said the entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a separate collapsed building killed a woman and her children and injured others in Magodo-Isheri area of the state.

LASEMA had also reported several buildings which collapsed during construction while some collapsed due to weak structures.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
