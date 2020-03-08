Kenya Suffer Second Loss in Vancouver 7s

Nairobi — Kenya succumbed to its second defeat in Pool C at the Vancouver 7s after being edged out 12-14 by Ireland to slim their chances of advancing to the quarter finals.

Earlier on, Shujaa fell 0-29 to New Zealand to leave them with a must win match against Spain who had picked a 28-26 win over Ireland and hope the other result goes their way.

Ireland were clinically good, keeping the ball and shutting Kenya especially in the opening four minutes.

From kick-off, the Irish were on the driving seat, forcing Shujaa to concede a penalty after being caught offside, just few meters to the try line, and Mark Roche did not fluff the chance a he dashed to the whitewash to open the account with a converted try.

However, Kenya responded swiftly from the breakdown courtesy of Vincent Onyala who intercepted a pass to sprint to the corner for the equalizer, but the conversion was missed to see Kenya trail on two points.

Shujaa made the amends when Onyala turned the provider, setting up Billy Odhiambo who went over for Collins Injera to add the extra and take the score at 12-7, but as Kenya thought they were heading to the breather on the lead, they were caught flat to see the Irish men hit back.

Graham Curtis got his side back in the game after dotting down a converted try on the stroke of the halftime hooter to give Ireland a 14-12 lead at the breather.

On resumption, Ireland solidified their defence despite being a man down at some point to take the much important win they needed.

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...