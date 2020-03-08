Kenya: Tanasha Speaks About Her Breakup With Diamond

Diamond Platnumz ex-girlfriend Tanasha Donna has spoken for the first time since their one-year old relationship came an abrupt end this week.

The mother of one, through her Instagram stories, encouraged her fans to never pay back a wrong with another wrong.

She said evil can only be fought with good.

"When people wrong you never wrong them back. You can only fight evil with good. You will sleep better at night knowing all along you were real, genuine, loyal and not fake, as you sit back and relax for their karma to hit them," Tanasha wrote.

BIGGER THINGS

And for those who thought that her music career is going to collapse due to her split with the Bongo star, she said bigger and greater things are already happening.

"The blessings that I have been receiving these past two weeks, the international acts I am about to work with, its overwhelming. I knew God wasn't sleeping on me. He always wins. Just wait won't be too long," she said.

The Gere hit maker then shared a funny video of a baby running away. She said that was her now when she sees direct messages on her social handles from male celebrities.

Tanasha also revealed that Diamond started chatting her up on Instagram before the two started dating. They started going steady in November 2018 and they welcomed their son Naseeb Junior - Diamond's fourth - in October 2019.