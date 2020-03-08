Kenya: Tanasha Speaks About Her Breakup With Diamond

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/YouTube/Screenshot
Screenshot of Tanasha X Diamond Platnumz in their new video Gere.
8 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Diamond Platnumz ex-girlfriend Tanasha Donna has spoken for the first time since their one-year old relationship came an abrupt end this week.

The mother of one, through her Instagram stories, encouraged her fans to never pay back a wrong with another wrong.

She said evil can only be fought with good.

"When people wrong you never wrong them back. You can only fight evil with good. You will sleep better at night knowing all along you were real, genuine, loyal and not fake, as you sit back and relax for their karma to hit them," Tanasha wrote.

BIGGER THINGS

And for those who thought that her music career is going to collapse due to her split with the Bongo star, she said bigger and greater things are already happening.

"The blessings that I have been receiving these past two weeks, the international acts I am about to work with, its overwhelming. I knew God wasn't sleeping on me. He always wins. Just wait won't be too long," she said.

The Gere hit maker then shared a funny video of a baby running away. She said that was her now when she sees direct messages on her social handles from male celebrities.

Tanasha also revealed that Diamond started chatting her up on Instagram before the two started dating. They started going steady in November 2018 and they welcomed their son Naseeb Junior - Diamond's fourth - in October 2019.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

More on This
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Tanasha Donna Gives Birth to Baby Boy On Diamond's Birthday
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.