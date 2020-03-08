Nigeria: APC Crisis - Oshiomhole Divides Govs, 12 Back Embattled Chair

The controversy generated by the reported suspension of All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, appears to have divided governors elected on the platform of the party.

No fewer than 12 governors of them are backing the embattled leader, insisting that the ambition of their colleagues provoked the current crisis.

The governors, Sunday Vanguard learned, from multiple party sources are unhappy that some of their colleagues appear to be behind the crisis.

One of the sources said: "At least, 12 pro-Oshiomhole governors will be meeting very soon to strategise on how to stop what they have described as an embarrassing matter. Oshiomhole ensured the re-election of the President. He ensured the coming into being of a National Assembly that is on the same page with the executive in terms of implementing the party manifesto."

Prominent among the pro-Oshiomhole governors are Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Another source at the party secretariat disclosed that the NEC meeting slated for March 17 was a unilateral decision of the anti-Oshiomhole governors, who he said, are going about with a letter purportedly written by the Presidency approving the said meeting.

He said for NEC meeting to hold, the NWC would meet and proceed to discuss with the President on the need to have a National Caucus.

"There is a letter being bandied around by some anti-Oshiomhole forces purported to have been written by Mr. President that he has sanctioned the March 17 NEC meeting. It was on the basis of that fake letter that they fixed the meeting. The letter was purportedly signed by an aide of the President.

"The pro-Oshiomhole group tried to know the authenticity of the letter from the Presidency and we learned that the President did not authorise the letter because he knows that for a NEC meeting to hold, the National Chairman will lead members of the NWC to discuss with him , President, before fixing a mutually convenient date.

"They got some people to write the letter in their desperation to remove Oshiomhole. They are using the said letter to deceive some party leaders that the President has bought into their plans that Oshiomhole must go. That letter has to be investigated," he stated.

The Deputy National Secretary of the Party, Chief Victor Giadom had on Friday night issued a statement summoning an emergency NEC meeting for Tuesday, March 17.

Although he was silent on when the NWC resolved to convene the emergency NEC meeting, he said the decision was "in line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the Constitution of our great party."

Meanwhile, the NWC of the party has distanced itself from a late Friday notice signed by the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom convening an emergency NEC meeting.

Giadom had in a notice on Friday night called for an emergency NEC meeting without stating whether the NWC met to take that decision.

The party in statement by its National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala Esq, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and its new Acting National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, describing the planned meeting as a product of mischief.

The statement reads: "The attention of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC has been drawn to a purported invitation to an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting of our great Party slated for Wednesday, 17th March, 2020, which invitation is credited to Hon. (Chief) Victor Giadom, the Deputy National Secretary of the Party.

"The Party's constitution provides that a National Executive Committee meeting shall be convoked as follows:

Article 25 (B) (i) and (ii)

The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-third of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less that fourteen (14) days notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

"Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution the National Working Committee may summon an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend.

Neither the National Chairman nor the resolution of two thirds of members of the National Executive Committee has directed nor made any request to summon a National Executive Committee Meeting of the Party."