Nigeria: Gas Supply - Power Outage to Last for 10 Days - TCN

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
8 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chris Ochayi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has said that the current power outage being experienced across the county due to low gas supply to thermal power stations would last for ten days.

A statement issued yesterday by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mba, said all the thermal power plants were experiencing gas constraint, with some generating zero megawatt.

The statement reads: "The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, wishes to inform the public that the nation's power sector is experiencing power supply shortage caused by low gas supply which has restrained the ability of many thermal power stations to generate optimally.

"The thermal power plants affected by gas supply constraint include Sapele NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP and Azura Edo power plants which generated zero Megawatts yesterday.

"Other thermal power plants equally affected but which generated lower capacities include Egbin (Steam), Sapele (Steam), Delta (gas), Geregu (gas), Omotosho(gas), Olorusogo (gas), Geregu NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Odukpani NIPP, Okpai (Gas/Steam) and Omoku (gas) power generating plants.

"TCN hereby notes that as a result of the prevailing gas constraints, there has been a significant reduction in the quantum of power transmitted to the various distribution companies for onward supply to electricity consumers across Nigeria.

"TCN has however discussed with the management of some of the affected power plants and many of them attributed their challenges to gas pipeline and processing maintenance being carried out by their gas suppliers. "

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.