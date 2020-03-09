Rwandan National Bags Premier Bet Global Jackpot Worth Rwf5,000,000

A Rwandan man has won the global jackpot at Premier Bet and walked away with over 5,000,000 RWF.

Innocent Sikiya of Kigali was entered into the Global Jackpot Joy automatically, after he bought a ticket for the popular game, Spin & Win.

This cost him just 3,200 RWF and with luck on his side, Mr. Sikiya won the big prize of 5,628,000 RWF.

The Global Jackpot Joy is played in Premier Bet shops across Africa on a daily basis. Punters have the opportunity to win different prizes, with Mr. Sikiya winning the biggest one available.

A spokesman for Premier Bet Rwanda said: "Having a Rwandan win the Global Jackpot Joy is great news and uplifting for everyone at Premier Bet Rwanda. It shows that anything can happen and that sometimes your luck is in! We wish Mr. Sikiya all the best with his winnings."

Customers are entered into the jackpot when they purchase a ticket for Virtual Games at Premier Bet shops across Rwanda. As well as the Global Jackpot Joy, there is the chance to win on a local level, with the National Jackpot and Party Jackpot.

Drop in to a Premier Bet shop today and try your luck!