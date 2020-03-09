Rwanda: Nsabimana and Kayitaba on Target as AS Kigali Stun Police

AS Kigali returned the favour with a 2-0 win over Rwanda Premier League rivals Police at Kigali Stadium on Sunday to move five points within of fourth-placed Mukura.

With eight-match rounds to the end of the 2019-20 league season, AS Kigali are sixth with 32 points, and only three points separate them and fifth-placed SC Kiyovu who thrashed Heroes 5-0 on Saturday.

The victory was sweet revenge for Eric Nshimiyimana's side who had lost the two sides' reverse encounter 3-0 last November.

Holding midfielder Eric 'Zidane' Nsabimana broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with a strong strike before new signing Jean-Bosco Kayitaba came off the bench to wrap it up at stoppage time.

However, despite losing their last two matches, Police remain in third position with 43 points, six ahead of Mukura who were humiliated 4-0 by APR on Saturday.

Sunday Police 0-2 AS Kigali