Rwanda: Nsabimana and Kayitaba on Target as AS Kigali Stun Police

9 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

AS Kigali returned the favour with a 2-0 win over Rwanda Premier League rivals Police at Kigali Stadium on Sunday to move five points within of fourth-placed Mukura.

With eight-match rounds to the end of the 2019-20 league season, AS Kigali are sixth with 32 points, and only three points separate them and fifth-placed SC Kiyovu who thrashed Heroes 5-0 on Saturday.

The victory was sweet revenge for Eric Nshimiyimana's side who had lost the two sides' reverse encounter 3-0 last November.

Holding midfielder Eric 'Zidane' Nsabimana broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with a strong strike before new signing Jean-Bosco Kayitaba came off the bench to wrap it up at stoppage time.

However, despite losing their last two matches, Police remain in third position with 43 points, six ahead of Mukura who were humiliated 4-0 by APR on Saturday.

Sunday Police 0-2 AS Kigali

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.